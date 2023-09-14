Climate Change: FG introduces ‘clean cookstoves’ to Southwest women

The Federal Government says the use of Atmosfair Save80 Clean Cookstoves, a climate friendly device, will help address challenges of climate change as it will…

The Federal Government says the use of Atmosfair Save80 Clean Cookstoves, a climate friendly device, will help address challenges of climate change as it will curtail use of firewood by 80 percent.

Director-General of National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) Dr Salisu Dahiru, said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during a Sensitisation programme for North Central Women, on the clean cookstoves manufactured by a German company.

Dahiru said that deforestation is one huge problem through which the country contributes to climate change saying that the use of this Atmosfair Save80 Clean Cookstoves, has the power to reduce by 80% the use of firewood.

He described the project as a problem-solver, saying it is cost effective, no smoke and it saves time.

He said, “Women are very critical to achieving success in the climate change campaign and this is because of their major daily duty of feeding the family.

“In doing this they use firewood or stoves powered by kerosene, charcoal, sawdust, cow dung among others which release smokes that pollute the environment and cause climate change.

“Aside from this, they also inhale these smokes probably with their children who are always with them when cooking, which constitutes a great health hazard. But with this clean stove, no smoke, less firewood is used, it is faster and it will also help in great savings, so it will be good for them to embrace it.”

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Egbemuyiwa Olatunji, Director of Special Duties and Climate Change, Ministry of Environment, said the government of Governor Dapo Abiodun, would always embrace efforts at combating climate change.

Ambassador Faruk Yabo, Chairman, Advisory Board of Atmosfair Climate and Sustainability Limited, producer of the clean cookstoves, also said that the friendly climate device, if embraced, would serve as a big boost in combating climate change.

