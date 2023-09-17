Mohbad was neither arrested nor poisoned by NDLEA – Spokesman

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has debunked rumours that the agency neither arrested nor poisoned the late singer. The spokesperson of the anti-narcotics agency,…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has debunked rumours that the agency neither arrested nor poisoned the late singer. The spokesperson of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, in an X post on Saturday, Babafemi stated that the deceased was not one of the Marlian Music acts arrested by the agency in 2022, as speculated by some sites.

Born Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba but fondly known by the stage name MohBad, the singer died on Tuesday, however, his death has been shrouded in controversies.

One such controversy was that the singer was poisoned by the NDLEA. Reacting to the allegation, Babafemi shared a post from a blog that labelled those arrested at the time. They included; six people, two females, and four males, in the persons of Oniyide Azeez (Zinoleesky), Owoeye Michael (m) and Abimbola Ogbe (m). Others were Dominica Chinwe (f), Olaolohun Shubomi Mariam (f), and Ibrahim Alawo (m).

Further reacting to the speculations the NDLEA spokesman tweeted, “This is an authentic account of the arrest and detention of some Malian artistes in February 2022, an incident that has now been twisted by purveyors of fake news to say Mohbad was poisoned or detained by the agency. I hope they’ll be bold enough to defend their claims when the hand of the law catches them.”

Babafemi’s tweet is coming hours after a now-viral video of the deceased surfaced online, showing him weeping in what looked like a hospital.

In the video, MohBad claimed he was harassed and given a substance that looked like water to drink. In the video, the deceased said, “They gave me water to drink, it was inside a bottle of water plastic. They said I was using drugs. I was the only one who drank it, they didn’t give others to drink. I won’t lie. Then they told me to go home and told the others to wait. They even hit a gun on my head. I saved Zino in that video but Zino snitched on me.”

