Mohbad was in court over unpaid royalties held by Marlian Music — Management

The management of late budding singer, Mohbad, has revealed that they had an ongoing court case with his former employer, Marian Music, over unpaid payment…

The management of late budding singer, Mohbad, has revealed that they had an ongoing court case with his former employer, Marian Music, over unpaid payment of royalties among other issues.

Taking to the deceased verified Instagram account, Mohbad’s management noted that the ‘circumstances surrounding his death are truly painful’.

The statement read, “We appreciate the outpouring of love from the general public following the passing of Mohbad. The circumstances surrounding his death are truly painful and we are open to providing any cooperation necessary to the authorities to carry out any investigations.

“Right now, we are focused on making sure the legacy of Mohbad lives on and he is remembered as he was in his final months; Free, Strong and fighting for his future.

Flood sweeps away “Okada” rider in Lagos

Liverpool beat Wolves to temporarily top Premier League table

“Before his passing Mohbad was in court to retrieve the majority of his songs and unpaid royalties which were wrongfully held by Marian Music.

They further stated, “We will continue the fight to retrieve his catalogue and unpaid royalties so that through these, those he left behind, especially his son; Liam mole, will be provided for.

“We want #JusticeforMohbad, and We will appreciate all the support we can get in this fight to retrieve his catalogue from Marlian Music, as this is the justice that Mohbad was working towards. Imole Lives On.”

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOHBAD 💡🕯 (@iammohbad)

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...