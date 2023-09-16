Flood sweeps away “Okada” rider in Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that a commercial motorcycle rider was swept away by the flood that took over most part of…

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that a commercial motorcycle rider was swept away by the flood that took over most part of Lagos on Saturday.

NEMA identified the deceased as Abe and that he was swept away because he allegedly refused to heed warnings from his colleagues not to ride along the Ile Epo Bus stop canals in Alimoso Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The agency’s territorial coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the flood affected populations at the Papa Ashafa, Fashola communities both in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos.

Farinloye said NEMA along with the Disaster Management Unit of the Nigeria Police, a team of the Force from the Dopemu Divisional Police Station, Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corp in conjunction with the Community Development Associations of Papa Ashafa, Fashola and others helped to distribute emergency relief aid to the flood-impacted communities.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...