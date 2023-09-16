Mohbad: Tragedy of ghetto genius whose light dimmed too early

It’s a period of mourning for the Nigerian music industry as it recently lost one of its promising and emerging artiste, Mohbad. In this weekend…

It’s a period of mourning for the Nigerian music industry as it recently lost one of its promising and emerging artiste, Mohbad. In this weekend Magazine feature, Daily Trust Saturday highlights Mohbad’s rising career in the music industry.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Nigerian music industry, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji popularly known as Mohbad emerged captivating the hearts and playlists across the nation. With his distinctive sound and relatable lyrics, Mohbad was a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Popularly known as Imole, Mohbad was born June 8, 1996. His journey in the music industry began from the streets of Lagos where he grew up. Raised in Agege, he was introduced to a wide range of artists and sounds which grew his passion for music and pushed him to pursue a career in the industry.

Rise in the industry

His big break happened when he drew the attention of Bankz Nation Entertainment, a musical label recognised for nurturing new artistes. This gave Mohbad an opportunity to refine his abilities and find his voice under the mentorship of the label boss, Bankz.

One of Mohbad’s early breakout hits was “Balan Zia Gar.” Released in 2019, this street anthem quickly gained popularity and introduced him to a wider audience. The song’s infectious beat and Mohbad’s delivery made it a club and street favourite.

MohBad released his first EP, Light, in 2019 after signing a record deal with Marlian Records. The EP’s eight songs feature Davido, Naira Marley, and Lil Kesh. Naira Marley worked as executive producer for the eight-track EP, which also features SB, Rexxie, P.Beat, and Austin Sinister on production.

However, it was his collaboration with Naira Marley on “Koma Jensun” that pushed him to stardom. The song, released in early 2020, became an instant hit, and its catchy chorus and rhythm turned it into a viral sensation. Mohbad’s chemistry with Naira Marley and his memorable verse contributed significantly to the song’s success.

Another notable hit in Mohbad’s catalogue is “Marlians Anthem,” where he proudly celebrated his affiliation with the Marlian movement led by Naira Marley. The song showcased Mohbad’s ability to create anthems that resonate with fans and capture the spirit of the streets.

Mohbad was also known for other hit singles including “Ponmo, Feel Good” and “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” (You Will Always Be Remembered) with Rexxie which got selected for three Headies awards in 2022. He was nominated five times for The Beatz Awards 2021 and was named one of the best 21 Afrobeat musicians of 2021 by Audiomack.

Mohbad was able to seamlessly incorporate elements of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and street pop into his music, resulting in a sound that appealed to both the streets and the mainstream public.

Impact on Nigerian street culture and music

One of Mohbad’s most significant contributions to the Nigerian music industry was his representation of street culture. His songs often told the stories of the average Nigerian youth hustling and striving for a better life. However, many believed he told his life struggles, pains and prayers through his songs.

The connection of his songs with the streets endeared him to a dedicated fan base who see themselves in his lyrics. Also, Mohbad’s fashion sense and style left an imprint on the Nigerian street fashion scene as his unique outfits and distinctive hairstyles inspired a new wave of fashion trends among his fans.

Controversies

In February 2022, The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) detained Mohbad, Zinoleesky, and four others at their Lagos home for possessing illegal narcotics such as MDMA and cannabis. NDLEA officers were seen in social media footage bursting into the musicians’ residence in Lekki in the early hours of the morning. According to witnesses, the arrest was carried out without a search warrant and the Marlian singers were maltreated. However, NDLEA later released Mohbad, Zinoleesky, and the four others.

In October 2022, Mohbad announced his resignation from the Marlian records, where he noted issues of physical abuse, poor management as his reason for leaving. The artiste had stated incidents of singer Naira Marley, assaulting him and ordering people to beat him up after announcing his decision to get a fresh manager to handle his music and business matters.

Following his departure from the group, friend and fellow artiste Bella Shmurda said in an interview with Chude, that Mohbad had almost committed suicide. He said the artiste attempted to jump down from their building but changed his mind after his girlfriend walked in.

Fans took to social media denouncing the inhumane treatment Mohbad was said to be receiving under Marlian records, stating that should anything happened to him, the record and it’s boss, Naira Marley should be held responsible.

Death

On September 12, 2023, fans were taken aback by the sudden passing of the artiste. Although speculations about his death had begun to spread, his death was officially announced on September 13, 2023 via his official Instagram page stating that he passed from an ear infection.

His wife and babymama took to social media to lament the artiste’s struggle and fear till his death. she said; “He struggled till death, too many pains, threatening (sic), he always lived with fear, continuous fights everywhere he goes to, he has never been happy for a whole day.”

She also went on to dismiss public sayings that the artiste had mental health struggles noting that it was only a plot to bring down the artiste’s name and career. “He was called a junkie, a mad person with mental issues, so the public would have another view about him. He’s dead at least you all won, take your trophy.”

Fans seeks answers

Following his passing, many have fans have bared their minds on social media platforms stating that former label manager, Naira Marley be brought in for questioning as there were incidences where death threats were made on the artiste’s life. Videos of Mohbad being harassed by Marley’s Hench men have surfaced on the internet displaying the kind of terror the artiste had to contend with since his departure from Marlian records.

Celebrities pay homage

Fellow celebrities have also paid their condolences and tributes to the artist and his family. Under the official Instagram announcement, the likes of Davido, Falz, Patoranking, Olamide, Bred, Teni the entertainer, and many others commented on how superb an artiste he was and the progress he was bound to achieve an artiste.

Conclusion

Although his reign was cut short, Mohbad carved out a niche for himself in the industry with his unique style, relatable lyrics, and undeniable talent. He will always be remembered through his songs and by his fans as the voice of the streets.

