MohBad: Skales, Delta Police PRO Clash Online

Popular Nigerian artiste, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng fondly known as Skales have had a clash with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, on…

Popular Nigerian artiste, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng fondly known as Skales have had a clash with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday.

Skales took to his X account, sharing his stance on the prevailing spate of insecurity in the nation following the death of the late singer MohBad.

In a series of tweet, Skales raised the alarm about of the increase in insecurity in the country while mentioning the death of his colleague, MohBad. The post that triggered the response of the PRO read, “”Police no Dey this country.”

While replying to the message Edafe posted on his X account that Twitter is not a police station. The Police spokesman stated, “Twitter is not a police station! Twitter is not a police station!! Twitter is not a police station!!! May his soul rest in peace, Amen.”

Labour Party reclaims Delta rep seat as Appeal Court Sacks Elumelu

Protest as flood sacks students from campus in Anambra

In their back-and-forth encounter on X the singer slammed the police PRO saying, ” My friend will you shut up…stupid criminals.,” he tweeted.

He further posted, “We leave in a country where the truth is clear but nothing will be done about it … I rest my case back to catering for my daughter… no hope for naija men.

“No friends for this industry … if not for my stubborn head and God ehn… pray for your artiste friends.” (sic)

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...