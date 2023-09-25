Tunde Bakare Faults Mohbad’s Lifestyle, Questions Singer’s Stage name

General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as MohBad caused his tragedy by…

General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as MohBad caused his tragedy by associating with evil.

Bakare said Mohbad’s decision to pitch his tent with evil cut his life short saying he “reaped the reward of his unpleasant lifestyle while alive”.

Bakare made this known while speaking at the 2nd an­niversary of The Envoy Nation, a United Kingdom-based church, on Sunday.

Mohbad died on September 12 and was buried the next day, but the circumstance surrounding his death has continued to stir up controversies on social media.

Why I didn’t tell people Mohbad was my son – Mother

Police: Why We Chased Protesters Who Trooped Out For MohBad

The Lagos police have exhumed his remains and conducted an autopsy on him to investigation the cause of his demise.

Reacting to the lifestyle and eventual exit of the 27-year-old singer, Bakare he “asso­ciated with evil people while he was alive”.

The lawyer-turned pastor questioned Mohbad’s name asking, “Is Mohbad a good name?”

During the summit titled ‘Harvest’, the clergyman said, “My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad. How many of you know Mohbad? The Nigerian artiste who died at 27? Mohbad.

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth.

“I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is Mohbad a good name? Mohbad.”

Last week, thousands of fans protested nationwide while demanding justice for the late singer.

In Lagos, a candlelight procession was held for him in Lekki and Muri Okunola, the highbrow areas of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...