Mohbad wanted me, his baby to leave Nigeria to avoid being harmed – 24-yr-old widow

Wunmi, widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba fondly known as Mohbad, has taken to social media to mourn him. According to the young lady…

Wunmi, widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba fondly known as Mohbad, has taken to social media to mourn him.

According to the young lady despite the fame of the fast-rising singer, he ‘struggled till death’.

She further revealed that Mohbad, whom she said was never ‘happy for a whole day’, wanted her and his five-month-old child to leave Nigeria.

Mohbad had churned out hit songs like Pariwo, Imole, Ask About Me. Moreso, many of the artiste’s song made its way to the top of charts, especially on the Apple Music app.

Nigerian entertainers mourn as Singer Mohbad dies

Singer Mohbad releases new video snippet, disses Naira Marley

While eulogizing her husband, Wunmi stated that he had always cared for her despite everything he was going through.

Taking to her Instagram stories Wunmi, (@c33why), shared some lovely pictures of herself and the singer, especially during the early stage of their relationship.

Part of her posts read; “This nigga struggled till death, too many pains, threatening (sic). He had always lived with fears, continuous fights everywhere he goes too, he has never been happy for a whole day… he was called a junkie, a mad person, mental issue so the public would have another view about him… he’s dead at least you all won, take your trophy. Ya’ll made a widow at 24 years. Olorun idajo re daaa (sic),” she wrote in a series of posts on her Insta story.”

See the pictures below:

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...