Mo Abudu debuts directorial movie

Mo Abudu’s directorial debut was released yesterday October 6, 2023. For the making of the short films Her Perfect Life and Iyawo Mi (My Wife), Abudu took on the shared responsibilities of writer and director.

Her Perfect Life explores the life of Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, a woman who appears to have it all. She has everything at 39 years old: a thriving job, a thriving business, a loving husband, and two bright and beautiful children. However, she wants to end it all beneath the picture-perfect life. Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin star as the major characters, with Omawunmi Dada, Uzo Osimpka, Christian Paul, and Mary Lazarus in supporting roles.

Iyawo Mi (My Wife) portrays the heartbreaking life of Kunle, a young married man who resides in Lagos’s impoverished downtown. When he arrives home, he finds his wife, Eniola, delusional, yelling at their children and neighbours, and threatening to kill everyone. The film, which is primarily in Yoruba, stars Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Segun Arinze, and Jude Chukwuka

Speaking about the significance of the two short films, which feature mental health as their central theme, Abudu revealed the sacrifice it took for her to leave her comfort zone in order to make them.

She said; “They shed light on the often-unspoken mental health challenges prevalent in Nigerian society, issues that resonate across the globe. Mental health concerns transcend age, race, income, and social class, and regrettably, they are on the rise”.

