Mmesoma apologizes to JAMB before reps panel

The teenage girl who forged her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result and made headlines as the highest scorer, Mmesoma Ejikeme, has apologised to…

The teenage girl who forged her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result and made headlines as the highest scorer, Mmesoma Ejikeme, has apologised to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

She tendered a letter of apology before an investigation panel of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

It could be recalled that the House had constituted an Ad-hoc Committee led by Sada Soli Jibia (APC, Katsina) to investigate the issue after a motion on the matter was moved by Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP: Bayelsa).

The committee invited the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Mmesoma, and her parents to the sitting.

Mmesoma attended the hearing alongside her father and her lawyer where she read the letter apologizing to the examination body over her malfeasance.

In the letter, the girl as she had earlier stated, admitted to having forged the results but said she had regretted her actions.

Earlier, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Oloyede reeled out the circumstances leading to the alleged forgery as well as the measures taken by JAMB including the three years ban placed on Mmesoma.

He said that they are presently investigating eight centers across the nation over the matter, adding that some other candidates who have done similar things have been arrested and four have been remanded in custody pending their appearance in Court.

Prof. Oloyede informed the committee that criminal elements have been hoodwinking Nigerians to bypass the JAMB system which he said was foolproof as it was offline and cannot be accessed.

According to him, the examination body had put in measures to safeguard its systems and was collaborating with security agencies to always fish them out and curb their attempts.

He regretted that JAMB has been unnecessarily victimized and deprived of fair hearing by some groups and individuals in the case which led to negative perceptions about its operations.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...