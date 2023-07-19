Gov Radda appoints 3 Masari commissioners, 17 others

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has appointed three members of ex-Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s cabinet as commissioners. They are Associate Professor Badamasi Charanchi,…

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has appointed three members of ex-Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s cabinet as commissioners.

They are Associate Professor Badamasi Charanchi, former commissioner of education; Hon. Musa Adamu Funtua, former commissioner of water resources; and Hon. Hamza Sulaiman Faskari, the former commissioner of environment.

The new commissioner nominees include Professor Ahmed Muhammad Bakori; Hon Ishaq Shehu Dabai; Dr. Nasir Muazu Danmusa; Malam Bala Salisu and Professor Ahdulhamid Ahmed.

Others are Alh Yusuf Rabiu Jirdede; Hon. Aliyu Lawal Zakari; Hon. Bishir Tanimu Gambo; Barrister Fadila Muhammad Dikko; Alh. Isah Muhammad Musa and Eng. Dr. Sani Magaji.

Also on the list are Dr. Faisal Umar; Alh. Bello Husaini Kagara; Dr. Bishir Gambo Saulawa; Hajiya Hadiza Yaradua; Hajiya Zainab M Musawa and Alh. Adnan Nahabu.

The governor has forwarded the list of 20 nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Meanwhile, the assembly has fixed Monday July 24 and Tuesday July 25 as dates for the screening of the nominees.

