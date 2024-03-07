✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Miyetti Allah leader sues FG over detention

The detained leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, has filed a motion before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking his unconditional release…

The detained leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, has filed a motion before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking his unconditional release from the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Counsel to Bodejo, Mohammed Sheriff, had told the court that the motion was filed to enforce his fundamental right after several efforts were made to release him pending his arraignment.

He told the court that despite court orders, the defendant (Bodejo) has spent 43 days in detention without any charge filed against him in any court of competent jurisdiction.

Reacting, counsel for the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Y. A. Imana, told the court that the NIA had yet to send Bodejo’s file to the ministry due to some problems.

Why Nigeria is yet to achieve SDGs goals – Akume

Food looting: Police, NEMA tighten security at warehouses, malls

She said after three letters to the NIA, the complexity of their investigation has made it difficult to send the duplicate copies to enable them to proceed with the prosecution.

Bodejo was arrested on January 23 at Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State following the unveiling of a vigilante group by the Fulani socio-cultural organisation.

Justice Inyang Ekwo has fixed March 13 for the hearing of Badejo’s motion.

