Missing 80-year-old Kwara man found after 2 days

An 80-year-old man, Pa Oladele Christopher, who went missing on Monday after he was taken for a checkup at the Ilorin General Hospital, Kwara State, has been found.

City & Crime gathered that Pa Christopher walked away while his bearer was trying to see a doctor to attend to him.

Speaking on the development with our correspondent on Wednesday, a relative, Mrs Best, said he was found on Tuesday around the Oke-Ose area of Ilorin.

She explained that, “He just walked away; and what baffled us was how he got to Oke-Ose, a distance of several kilometres.

“If we had not seen him, maybe he would have died because he did not eat or drink anything since then and his entire body changed and he looked pale.

“Now, we are taking care of him at home and watching how things go.”

She noted that it was the Kulende Police Division that contacted the family about his whereabouts on Tuesday night.

