Ministers unveil agenda

New ministers unveiled their agenda yesterday after they were sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

I won’t lie to defend government – Information minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, yesterday said the ministry would not tell lies to defend the government.

Speaking when he resumed office, he said the ministry would be transparent and truthful while giving out information.

He said the government would own up where it erred or made any mistake and adjust where necessary.

He asked Nigerians to shun fake news and always clarify issues before taking them out to the public.

Idris assured that the ministry would be accountable and open to Nigerians.

I’ll pursue rule of law – Attorney-General

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi underscored the readiness of the administration to work on the area of enforcement of laws while pursuing rule of law to encourage investors.

He noted that without rule of law nothing meaningful can be done.

“It’s a veritable foundation upon which meaningful development can be anchored, whether in the economy, in peace, rest of mind, food and others and to ensure that the expectations of investors are not dashed. You need to encourage them by having viable rules and regulations,” he said.

I’ll assemble experts to tackle insecurity – Defence minister

The Minister of Defence, Mohammad Badaru, said he would assemble experts to tackle insecurity.

On how he would discharge his duties with no military background, he said: “I’ve been a governor for eight years and it’s on record that Jigawa State is one of the states with the least security challenges in this country. Whoever presides over a state as chief security officer for eight years has something to offer in respect of security.

“Apart from that, it’s not studying security-related courses in school that’ll guarantee success in your job like my portfolio. I’ve excelled in the field of business. I know team building, I know how to assemble experts and we’ll assemble experts that’ll give sound advice which will proffer solution to security challenges we’re facing.”

I’ll work like a bricklayer – Education minister

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, said he would work like a bricklayer.

He described education as the foundation for all other sectors.

Explaining how a bricklayer works, he said: “He goes to the site every day and he is faced with hundreds of blocks to lay and by the end of day, he wants to see that the building has come up to a certain level everyday so that by three to six months, the house is done.”

Decent employment underway – Lalong

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, asked Nigerians to expect decent employment.

He said the government would partner with non-governmental organisations, the private sector as well as international and development partners to reduce the rate of unemployment and underemployment.

“We shall not spare any effort to protect the Nigerian worker and guarantee his dignity at all times.”

The former governor of Plateau State said labour unions’ issues would be resolved amicably.

We’ll export Nigeria to the world – Culture Minister

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, said the ministry would export Nigeria to the world and make money for the country.

She said the ministry would also change the negative narratives about Nigeria.

Musawa stressed the need to restore the unity of the country.

We’ll generate great revenue through tourism – Minister

The Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John, said the ministry would generate great revenue for the country through tourism.

She said the ministry would work with all the heads of its agencies to succeed in increasing the revenue of the country.

Works minister promises innovation, professionalism

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the country needed innovation and professionalism to update its road network.

Addressing the staff of the ministry, he said would always be on the road to inspect projects.

“I’m not an office person, I’m a field person which means we’re going to make changes, we’re starting inspection tours to inspect ongoing projects and know the ones to come up with,” he said.

136m Nigerians will be out of poverty – Humanitarian affairs minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, said the present administration would uplift 136 million Nigerians out of poverty.

She said the ministry planned to create 10 million jobs.

She said the president renamed ministry so that it could focus on ways to tackle poverty.

Pate assures of improved health security

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, promised to improve the governance of health, economic value chain in healthcare and health security.

He also pledged to uphold integrity and accountability in policy implementation and programmes, among others.

He said the president added social welfare to the ministry he considered people as the basis and foundational element of his administration.

Pate noted that health and wellbeing are interconnected right from gestation to early childhood, adulthood, and across the lifecycle.

I’ll hold you responsible, Interior minister tells paramilitary chiefs

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, vowed to hold paramilitary service chiefs accountable for any infraction in their agencies.

“I’m here to work, but in working, we must have a good environment. The work of this ministry affects everyone whether you’re rich or poor.

“Just as Mr President will hold me accountable for whatever happens in the Ministry of Interior, I’ll never hold your subordinates responsible for anything; I’ll hold you responsible for anything that goes wrong”, he said.

We’ll resolve herders-farmers crises – Agric minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the ministry would be innovative without tampering with what had already established by the past administration.

On herder-farmers conflicts, he promised to devise ways to satisfy both sides.

New lease of life for solid minerals – Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said the administration was ready to give a new lease of life to the sector.

“The ministry is key to the administration and the president wanted someone that he trusted and believed would deliver effectively,” he said.

He said he asked the president to assign the ministry to him contrary to the perception that he would be given a particular portfolio.

I won’t disappoint Nigerians – Special Duties minister

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo, thanked the president in realising the dreams of Abuja indigenes to have a minister.

He said he would not disappoint the president and Nigerians.

He pledged to contribute his quota to achieving the renewed hope agenda of the administration.

We’ll improve security in Niger Delta – Minister

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, said his ministry would improve the peace and security in the region.

“I want to guarantee our collaborative efforts with relevant stakeholders and government bodies to realize Mr. President’s vision, particularly the East-West road project, which holds crucial significance in the region’s development,” he said.

By Muideen Olaniyi, Maureen Onochie, Idowu Isamotu, Chidimma C. Okeke, Joshua Odeyemi, Ojoma Akor, Faruk Shuaibu & Seun Adeuyi

