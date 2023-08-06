Ministerial Screening: Why I asked Osun Senators to support Oyetola – Gov Adeleke

Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke has cited his overall commitment to the development of the state irrespective of political affiliations..

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has cited his overall commitment to the development of the state irrespective of political affiliations, for his support for his predecessor’s ministerial appointment.

Answering questions from journalists at the end of the meeting of the PDP Governors and other party leaders and stakeholders in Abuja, the governor said the election process was over and that it was time for all Osun people to join hands for the development of the state.

Adeleke had defeated Gboyega Oyetola, now a minister, in the 2022 Governorship election in the state.

Adeleke said he told the senators from the state not to work against Oyetola, who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

When Oyetola appeared before the senate, Deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi, had announced the unanimous support of Osun senators for Mr Oyetola, citing a directive from the state Governor.

“I told our Senators to support Mr Oyetola. There is no need to embarrass him by withdrawing the support of the three PDP senators. We have a state to develop and my focus on that goal is total.”

“Political maturity is needed to build the Osun of our dreams. Poverty knows no party difference. So we must support each other at all levels as long as Osun’s interest is at the center stage,” the governor said.

On his plans for Osun state, Adeleke disclosed that he just unveiled the Osun Business Growth Initiative, noting that “Our administration is working hard to develop the state business sector. So we need new partnerships with several federal and international agencies.

“I have the sense of urgency to change this label of civil service state. We want our industrial sector to grow. So we have to develop the abandoned free zone. This will drive inflow of investment. We hope to get the SME industrial clusters off the ground. We need mini-industrial parks all over the Senatorial district. We are reviewing the Omoluabi economic zone to make it truly functional.

“With the state cabinet in place, I seek to quicken the pace of our delivery. That is why we are hosting several delegations locally and internationally. That is why we are targetting national and global agencies.”

