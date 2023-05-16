Minister seeks more women advocates in Nigeria

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has said Nigeria needs more women advocates in the country to promote inclusiveness. Tallen spoke Tuesday in Abuja…

Tallen spoke Tuesday in Abuja at the launch of Fifty-Fifty (50-50) Women Advocacy Group, organized by the WomenAid Collective (WACOL) with support from Ford Foundation West Africa.

While commending the role of women-led advocacy in Nigeria, she said it promotes effective change and breaks down barriers.

She said, “The power of women-led advocacy and the vital role it plays in shaping our society cannot be overemphasized. Throughout history, Nigerian women have been at the forefront of advocating for social change, fighting for their rights, and speaking up for those who have been silenced. Women have long understood that they must use their voices to effect change, to break down barriers, and to create a world that is more just and equitable for all.

“But, we still have a long way to go. Women still face discrimination and bias in countless areas of their lives, from the workplace to the political arena. And we know that women-led advocacy is the key to changing this.

“It is amazing to see us all gather today to support the National scale-up of this project today by WACOL with support from the Ford Foundation. I understand that the project is to enable more women to participate and benefit to transform their lives, their immediate local communities/constituencies towards a violence free society where gender accountability matters.”

Executive Director of WACOL, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, tasked lawmakers in the incoming 10th National Assembly to give gender inclusiveness high priority.

She said, “It is very important to engage at every opportunity and especially for the 10th National Assembly representatives to begin from time to set the gender agenda.

“This is so they can buy into why not only does it make sense to enhance women’s participation but recognising importantly, that women have a right to participate in the government of their country.

“We run a democracy, and for us to have a sustainable constitution, democracy and development, we need both men and women,” she said.

On some of the key achievements of the Fifty-Fifty Action Women Group, she said the group had been able to secure the commitments of notable traditional rulers, some of whom she said have transformed to gender champions.

“It has become a potent group in their various spheres of influence on issues of violence against women and girls” she added.