Minister, Niger gov inspect Zungeru hydro-dam, commend Buhari

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the 700MW Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project in the state.

Bello gave the commendation during a fact-finding mission alongside the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, an engineer, and the chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Gabriel Suswam to the facility.

He said the hydroelectric dam, being the fourth in the state, would provide a lot of benefits to its immediate communities and ensure access to more electricity to the people of the state and beyond.

“We will have more access to electricity, the project will provide great opportunities even for the communities around as they will benefit from training, job opportunities and more,” he said.

The governor added that the state government was doing everything possible to secure the project, adding that at 99 per cent, the project was ready for commissioning.

In his remarks, the minister of power said President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had lived up to its promise for completing the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project, which he said its type was last constructed in 1960.

He said the work had been completed and all necessary measures were being put in place at the National Council of Privatisation to tidy up the concession deal with Mainstream Energy, the preferred bidder.

Also speaking, the Senate Committee chairman on Power, Gabriel Suswam, explained that the members of the National Assembly had doubts about the concessioning of the project and did not want Nigerians to be shortchanged; hence, they started an investigation on the circumstances surrounding the concessioning of the project.

He said they were satisfied with what they have seen and would inform the Senate about their findings.