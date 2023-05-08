Mimiko, Ogun SSG, Adeboye charge Tinubu on unity, diversity

The immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has charged the incoming administration to foster unity and ensure effective management of the country’s…

The immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has charged the incoming administration to foster unity and ensure effective management of the country’s diversity for a fair, just, and better nation.

He stated this at the Change and Development Forum powered by the Dare Adeboye Foundation with the theme, “Good Governance and Accountability: Setting the Agenda for Nigeria’s Incoming Administration.”

Mimiko who was the keynote speaker highlighted steps to help the nation become better developed.

He said, “We must manage and confront our diversity. The ultimate management of diversity is to be fair and just to everybody. You must see this as your number one priority.”

Senate Presidency: Tinubu told me to step down for Akpabio – Umahi

LIVE: Tribunal decides fate of Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

He said efforts must be made to make the public space more inclusive while recalling the incident of bigotry and nepotism during the 2023 general election.

According to the former governor, the new administration must be creative, innovative, and deliberate.

He added, “We must plan and target. We must protect our local and adire industry; begin patronizing made-in-Nigeria products.”

On how to be more accountable, Mimiko reiterated the need to improve the quality of law enforcement agents and secure the nation

“Without security, we are talking about nothing. There is a consensus that a centralised policing system cannot secure Nigeria.

“Since all the major presidential candidates have ascribed the evolution of policing to the sub-sectional, the government should quickly ensure that they place state police among other measures in securing Nigeria.

“You must know the mechanisms available to you. That is where freedom of information comes in. It gives access to everybody to demand any information from any government agency.”

Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr. Olatokunbo Talabi, said the state government has been accountable in its approach.

He said: “As an administration, what we have done is that for any project, we call all stakeholders to give us a priority on the reparation of the road that is most important to them.”

Talabi, however, commended the Dare Adeboye Foundation for the timely gathering on governance and development of the nation.

On his part, Pastor Leke Adeboye, who is the CEO of the Dare Adeboye Foundation, described the foundation as kingdom advancement that focuses on youth empowerment, education, leadership and government, sanitation, and clean water initiatives.

In the last year, he highlighted that the foundation had recorded many successes, like donating a block of eight bathrooms and toilets in Iwo, Osun State, and a community in Akwa Ibom state.

The foundation has also constructed a 3,000-seater hall/youth church in Ifewa called the Living Seed church. “We have organised free training for more than 100 youth in web 3.0 skills blockchain and then NFT and cyber security, and trained about 100 youths in data science among others,” he outlined.

The Dare Adeboye Foundation is a legacy and impact organisation created to immortalise Pastor Oluwadamilare Adeboye and to further his vision and deep commitment to impacting lives and communities all around Africa.