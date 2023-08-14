✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    News

    Military never received any coup request — DHQ

    The Defence Headquarters nigeria DHQ

    The Defence Headquarters has described as false and disturbing report that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) received request to effect change of leadership in the country.

    This is contained in a statement by the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Sunday in Abuja.

    Gusau said that the armed forces never received nor made such declaration at any time to anyone or any group.

    “We believe this statement came from those who do not wish the nation well.” (NAN)

