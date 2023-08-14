Military never received any coup request — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has described as false and disturbing report that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) received request to effect change of leadership in…

The Defence Headquarters has described as false and disturbing report that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) received request to effect change of leadership in the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Sunday in Abuja.

Gusau said that the armed forces never received nor made such declaration at any time to anyone or any group.

“We believe this statement came from those who do not wish the nation well.” (NAN)

