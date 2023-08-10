Microphone Cardi B Threw At Fan Sells For Nearly $100,000

The microphone that rapper Cardi B threw at a fan during a concert late last month sold on eBay Tuesday for nearly $100,000, after drawing…

The microphone that rapper Cardi B threw at a fan during a concert late last month sold on eBay Tuesday for nearly $100,000, after drawing up a considerable amount of interest in an online auction after the highly publicized mic toss reportedly led to a brief police inquiry and prompted renewed debates around fan behaviour at concerts.

After receiving more than 120 bids, the microphone sold for $99,900 on Tuesday. The proceeds from the mic are being split evenly between Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project, seller Scott Fisher wrote on Facebook after listing the microphone on eBay last week.

On July 29, while performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas, a member of the audience watching Cardi B perform threw a drink containing ice at the rapper, videos of the incident show.

Cardi B responded by hurling her microphone at an audience member before security stepped in.

Uganda President Slams World Bank For halting Loans Over Anti-Gay Law

FBI guns down man Who Threatened to kill Biden

Videos from the incident went viral and prompted discussions about whether the rapper would be charged for the incident. An unidentified concert-goer then filed a police report claiming they were “struck by an item thrown from the stage.” Initially, reports said law enforcement officials launched a criminal investigation into the incident, but ultimately that investigation was dropped because of “insufficient evidence,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Forbes.

The incident with Cardi B is the latest in a string of incidents where performers have had items thrown at them or onstage. Bebe Rexha was struck with a phone during a June performance and had to be hospitalized. The man accused of throwing the phone was later charged with assault. Ava Max said a fan slapped her face, Kelsea Ballerini was struck by a bracelet a fan threw onstage and singer Pink had a bag containing the ashes of a concertgoer’s mother thrown onstage, Forbes reported.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...