FBI guns down man Who Threatened to kill Biden

Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) agents have killed a man who was undergoing investigation for threats against the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

BBC reported that the man was Craig Robertson and the raid happened in Provo, about 40 miles (65 km) south of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The report said the investigation about him commenced in April, and the Secret Service was alerted in June, after he posted a threat to Biden on Facebook.

An FBI spokesperson said: “The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence.

“The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.”

Agents were making attempts to serve an arrest warrant on Robertson at his home in Utah, just hours ahead of a scheduled visit to the state by Biden.

A criminal complaint outlined messages that Robertson made on Facebook including pictures of guns and threats to kill Biden and Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney leading an investigation into a hush-money payment by Trump to an adult film star.

According to the complaint, other messages targeted US Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Robertson posted on Facebook: “I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle.”

It was just one of dozens of violent messages and photos of weapons posted on two of Robertson’s Facebook accounts.

