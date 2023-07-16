Messi’s move to Inter Miami, dream come true — Beckham

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has broken his silence after Lionel Messi finally completed his move to the MLS side. Messi joining Inter Miami has…

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has broken his silence after Lionel Messi finally completed his move to the MLS side.

Messi joining Inter Miami has been no secret for weeks now, having confirmed his imminent move to the club after his Paris Saint-Germain departure.

According to Sky Sports, the football legend penned a contract that will run until 2025 with the Miami-based club, with the star forward.

The publication reports that Messi’s move to Inter Miami came after he had reportedly been offered €400m (£344m) a year to join Saudi club Al Hilal.

Lionel Messi signs two-year contract with Inter Miami

PHOTOS: Messi spotted shopping in US ahead exit from Paris

The 36-year-old was also linked with an emotional return to his former club Barcelona before he decided to move to the MLS.

An elated Beckham has now described Messi’s arrival as a dream come true.

He said, “Ten years ago when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much,” said Beckham.

“Today, that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s calibre is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person, and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community,” Beckham said via The Mirror.

It should be recalled that a few days ago, the football legend was seen shopping in the US ahead of exit from Paris. The Argentine football star was spotted doing some casual grocery shopping at a supermarket in Miami on Thursday. He, however, took some time to take pictures with his fans.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...