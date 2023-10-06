✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Mentally-ill man kills eight in Adamawa

A mentally-ill man has gone on the rampage, killing nine people and injuring several others at Kate-Gamji community in Libbo Ward, Shelleng Local Government Area…

    By Kabiru R. Anwar

A mentally-ill man has gone on the rampage, killing nine people and injuring several others at Kate-Gamji community in Libbo Ward, Shelleng Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The man identified as Ali Denham reportedly used a dagger to attack some residents Wednesday night, killing eight persons and injuring three others, before some people eventually lynched him.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust, the police spokesperson in Adamawa, Sulaiman Nguroje, warned families against keeping insane persons at home when they should be admitted at psychiatric hospitals.

He disclosed that the man had killed eight persons and injured several others before he was killed by a yet-to-be identified mob, adding that police had commenced an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Shelleng Local Government chairman, Abubakar Musa Abba had paid condolences to the bereaved families, urging them to take the losses as the will of Almighty Allah.

