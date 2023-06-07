MC Oluomo’s son graduates from top US school

Ololade, son of the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management (LASPG), Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has graduated from the Massachusetts Institute…

Ololade, son of the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management (LASPG), Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States.

MIT is a top rated higher institution in the US.

In a post via Instagram on Tuesday, MC Oluomo said his son graduated with 4.0 GPA.

According to the former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chairman of its Lagos State chapter, his son studied Chemical Engineering and Business Management at the institution.

“Today, I celebrate my son, Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya. He has graduated from MIT, one of the highest-ranked universities globally, with a double major in Chemical Engineering and Business Management, maintaining a remarkable 4.0 GPA.

“His exceptional dedication was recognised and awarded by both the Engineering and Business departments as he was the student who demonstrated the highest level of effort and achievement in coursework, leadership, and professional activities. Congratulations, my son,” he wrote alongside a picture of his son’s graduation.”

Some other children of the transport official have graduated from schools abroad.

