TB Joshua’s daughter bags master’s from US varsity

Promise Joshua, one of the daughters of the late Prophet TB Joshua. founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has bagged a Master’s of Publication Administration MPA degree from the University of Columbia, New York.

Joshua’s daughter was among thousands of 2023 Class who graduated this week.

Keren Yarhi-Milo, Dean, School of International and Public Affairs, described the graduates as: “future heads of states, diplomats, global entrepreneurs, investors and inventors that will save lives for a better world and humanity”.

Commenting on the feat, Promise Joshua expressed gratitude to God for His grace upon her life and for her academic success on a record time.

She also paid a glowing tribute to her late father whom she described as: “the best dad in the world, a personification of love with a towering and unquantifiable passion for education and better humanity for which his imparts with indelible marks cut across frontiers of several nations and human races across the world”.

She also praised her mother for her steadfastness as a quintessence of true womanhood “for which I thank God and very proud of”.