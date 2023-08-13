Mbappe reintegrated into PSG first squad

French Club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), have reintegrated wantaway Kylian Mbappe into the first-team squad to face Lorient in the league opener. Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio…

French Club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), have reintegrated wantaway Kylian Mbappe into the first-team squad to face Lorient in the league opener.

Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed his recall in a tweet on Sunday.

“Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning,” Romano quoted the club as saying in a statement.

Mbappe has been transfer-listed by PSG following his decision not to sign a new contract with the club in the 2023–2024 season.

Saudi’s Al Hilal make record 300-million-euro bid for Mbappe

PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour

Les Parisiens are determined not to lose Mbappé on a free transfer next summer, but he is believed to have already signed a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid.

Mbappe was left out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan, casting further doubt on the star striker’s future.

He was not reintegrated into the squad when they returned from the Far East, and he was thus left out of PSG’s Ligue 1 opener against Lorient.

Mbappe declared in May that he would not extend his PSG contract, which expires next year, but indicated he wanted to remain at the club for a final season.

“I still have a year left on my contract and I am going to honour my contract,” he said.

In July, PSG) had accepted a €300m (£259m/$332m) bid for the the France Captain, from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, according to Sky Sports.

However, Mbappe rejected talks with the Saudi club side.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...