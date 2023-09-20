Mbappe leads PSG to win against Borussia

Kylian Mbappe was on form again as Paris St Germain kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 home victory over Borussia Dortmund on…

Kylian Mbappe was on form again as Paris St Germain kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 home victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, showing glimpses of what might be under new coach Luis Enrique.

Mbappe opened the scoring with a second-half penalty and Achraf Hakimi doubled the tally with a fine goal as PSG’s patience paid off at the Parc des Princes.

It was only the third win in six competitive games for the Ligue 1 champions this season, and it gave them some much-needed relief after their first defeat at the weekend as they dutifully applied Enrique’s possession game.

