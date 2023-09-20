Abiodun mulls death penalty for cultists

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, Tuesday said that his administration would soon enact a law that will pronounce the death penalty as a punishment for…

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, Tuesday said that his administration would soon enact a law that will pronounce the death penalty as a punishment for cultism in the state. This followed the killings of about 20 youths in a renewed supremacy battle between rival cult groups in Sagamu between Friday and Sunday.

Abiodun visited the Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, and his chiefs at the Akarigbo Palace in Sagamu, where he mulled the death penalty as a way to curtail cultism in the state.

He expressed shock at the wanton destruction of lives and peace of Sagamu and its environs, even as he warned that the government would not fold its arms and watch unscrupulous persons run riots in any part of the State.

He said, “We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring any person directly, indirectly or remotely responsible for these occurrences to book. I have discussed with the Attorney General perhaps it is our disposition that allows for these occurrences of heinous crimes.

“It is well within my powers as the governor of this state to pronounce the death penalty on people and we are going to ensure that we enact that because when people appreciate and understand the consequences of their behaviours, perhaps they will begin to have a rethink.

“The last time I came here, I said any house that we arrest anybody that is connected to either cultism or kidnapping, we will find out where they live and demolish that house. Sadly, it has been very difficult for me to implement because they rent an apartment and the unsuspecting landlords who don’t know what they do give their houses to them. After we have arrested them and are about to demolish the house, those landlords will come and beg us that they did not know the suspects were into that business.

“I am now pronouncing that we will no longer refer to these people as cultists or any other name. We are pronouncing them as murderers and we will mete out punishments that are deserving to murderers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman in the state, Omolola Odutola, said the Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun, had embarked on three hours of aggressive patrol in the community to restore sanity in the town.

Odutola said normalcy had returned to the community, but no further arrest had been made.

“No further arrest has been made and of course, those who have been arrested will face prosecution,” he said.

