May Day: Tinubu assures Nigerian workers of better wage

The President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has assured Nigerian workers of a minimum wage, social and economic justice.

He gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja in his solidarity message to Nigerian workers on the 2023 International Workers’ Day.

He added that workers in the country would have a living wage to have a decent life and provide for their families under his leadership.

The two-term former Lagos State governor also assured Nigerian workers that he was a dependable ally and co-labourer in the fight for social and economic justice for all Nigerians.

“I join the rest of the world and all compatriots to celebrate Nigerian workers on this year’s International Workers’ Day.

“On this special day, as your President-elect, I extend my hands of friendship to the Nigerian workers through the two central Labour unions – Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

“In me, you will find a dependable ally and co-labourer in the fight for social and economic justice for all Nigerians, including all the working people.

“Your fight will be my fight because I will always fight for you,” Tinubu said.

He said his plans for better welfare and working conditions for Nigerian workers were clearly spelt out in his Renewed Hope Agenda for a better Nigeria.

He said it was a covenant born of conviction which he was prepared to keep.

He noted that it was the fight against poverty, ignorance, disease, disunity, ethnic and religious hate and all negative forces that contend against the stability and prosperity of the country.

“In the Nigeria I shall have the honour and privilege to lead from May 29, workers will have more than a minimum wage.

“You will have a living wage to have a decent life and provide for your families.

“The days ahead will, however, demand better understanding and cooperation from all sides because leadership will require that we take tough and hard decisions so that our people and all Nigerian workers can live more abundantly,” Tinubu said. (NAN)