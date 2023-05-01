Akpabio informs Buhari of intent to be Senate president

A former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and now senator-elect for the Ikot-Ekpene senatorial district, Godswill Akpabio, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention…

He stated this Sunday evening after meeting with Buhari at his official residence inside the President Villa, Abuja.

Akpabio said as president of the senate, he would work closely with the incoming Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidency to empower Nigerians, particularly the youth.

The senator-elect thanked Buhari for the opportunity to serve as Minister in his administration.

Asked what his programme for Nigerians would be if he emerges as senate president, Akpabio said: “Akpabio is known as an uncommon transformer. Akpabio is known as a man who is results-oriented. You will recall that when I was a governor, I brought a lot of innovations to bear, infrastructural, educational, social, and also in terms of human empowerment.

“I intend to bring a lot of reforms into the senate, in the ways and manners we do business, to assist the next administration to succeed. We will be very thorough in doing everything; we’ll bring about loyalty to the Constitution, and we’ll bring about loyalty to Nigerians.

“We will tackle issues through legislation to empower Nigerians and particularly the youth. The restiveness that we are seeing across the nation, we’ll do our best to make good laws and to assist the administration to bring about policies that will empower the youths of the country.”