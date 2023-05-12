May 29: Only death, coup can stop Abba Gida-Gida – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, who was also Member of the 2019 APC Presidential campaign committee, Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna…

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, who was also Member of the 2019 APC Presidential campaign committee, Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Zago, has said it is high time that the party officials in Kano stopped circulating false information that the governor elect will not be sworn in on May 29.

Some stalwarts of the APC have argued that Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, would not be sworn in despite winning the March 18 governorship election.

Outgoing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had indirectly toed this path last week.

While commissioning some projects, Ganduje had said, “It’s normal for a government to inherit projects. We inherited some and completed them; and as a government we are leaving some projects for the incoming administration. Only God knows to which government I will transmit power, whether APC or NNPP.”

Ganduje selling off govt properties to family, cronies – Abba Gida-Gida committee

Ganduje to Kwankwaso: New emirates have come to stay

It is unclear if he was referring to the case which the APC filed against NNPP at the election petition tribunal.

But Zago told newsmen in Kano that going by the provision of the law, only death can stop the processes of the governor-elect’s swearing in.

He said besides death, it is only if a coup happens that Abba Gida-Gida would not take the oath of office on May 29, 2023.

He advised APC chieftains to accept reality and stop deceiving other party members.

“It is unfortunate that our party decided to peddled information capable of misdirecting its loyal members while it is vividly clear that for now, only if the governor-elect dies or there has been a Coup d’état in the country, nothing will stop the swearing-in of the declared winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election, Abba Kabir Yusuf as the executive governor of Kano state,” he said.

Danzago’s reaction came at a time when different news floods the air in the state insinuating that there are possibilities of the governor-elect not being sworn-in on May 29 2023.