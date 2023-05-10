Ganduje selling off govt properties to family, cronies – Abba Gida-Gida committee

The Transition Committee set up by incoming Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has accused outgoing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of selling off government properties to his…

The Transition Committee set up by incoming Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has accused outgoing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of selling off government properties to his family members and cronies.

Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, chairman of the committee, who led the Recovery of Public Assets Subcommittee, said this during a visit the Kano State Public Procurement Bureau (Due Process Office) on Wednesday.

Bichi alleged that the committee was in a receipt of credible information that the Due Process Office had been allegedly sold to Abba Ganduje, son of the governor.

“The office which was until this afternoon being actively utilized by staff of the office was sold to the son of the exiting governor of the state and we are deeply worried by the manner at which the outgoing governor is mortgaging the common franchise of the good people of Kano state leaves much to be desired,” he said.

He said the act of the government was akin “to vandalism; they are uprooting every structure of governance.”

Bichi alleged that the credible information at the disposal of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) was that the place was “sold at less than N10million”.

He said what the government is doing is “a drama and the real game will start from May 29. This drama they are playing is the last scene and we will recover whatever was stolen, misappropriated and vandalized by this outgoing government and return it to the public.”

He also warned developers buying the properties to be wary, adding that all that play any role in the act would be prosecuted when the NNPP government of Abba Kabir Yusuf take over from May 29.

The commissioner of information and internal affairs, Muhammad Garba, who speaks on behalf of the government could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

But Garba had earlier issued a statement warning the NNPP to wait until it was sworn in before making statements that could be considered as policy statements.

Ganduje had also warned his soon-to-be successor to desist from creating a scenario that will infer that there are two governors in the state.