Matthieu Pavon storms to wire-to-wire win in Madrid

Matthieu Pavon powered to a maiden DP World Tour title in wire-to-wire style as he won the acciona Open de España presented by Madrid by four shots in the Spanish capital.

The Frenchman arrived at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid with three runner-up finishes on the both the European Challenge and DP World Tours but had never won a European Tour group event despite being an incredibly consistent performer over eight seasons.

One of those runner-up finishes was here 12 months ago but he always looked like going one better after an opening 63 and followed up with rounds of 68-66-64 to get to 23 under and claim an ultimately convincing victory.

