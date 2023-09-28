Marseille confirm Gattuso as new head coach

Marseille have confirmed the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso as their new head coach. The former AC Milan, Napoli and Valencia manager joins Les Parisiens following…

Marseille have confirmed the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso as their new head coach.

The former AC Milan, Napoli and Valencia manager joins Les Parisiens following the departure of Marcelino, who left his post after just seven games in charge following threats from supporter groups.

Gattuso had been out of work since leaving Valencia in January, and the Italian boasts one major trophy in his managerial career so far, winning the 2019-20 Coppa Italia with Napoli.

Gattuso’s first game in charge of Les Olympiens comes away to Monaco on Saturday evening, before the French side host Brighton & Hove Albion in next Thursday’s Europa League showdown.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...