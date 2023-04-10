Marketers worry over importation of bad apples

Apple marketers in Kano State have expressed concern over what they term as the importation of bad apples into the country by some accredited…

Apple marketers in Kano State have expressed concern over what they term as the importation of bad apples into the country by some accredited importers, saying the situation, if not checked, spelled doom for innocent citizens as well as businesses nationwide.

Speaking on behalf of the marketers to Daily Trust in Kano, the leader of apple marketers in Kano, Alhaji Ado Yusuf, revealed that the marketers have noticed that since 2017, importers of apples into the country have been importing bad apples to the detriment of consumers and business operators.

He explained that out of 100% imported apples, over 80% came from South Africa, with the remaining 20% coming from Turkey and Italy, adding that the bad fruits usually come from South Africa.

“We have the names of these companies that have flooded our markets with bad apple fruits because the bulk supply of apples to Nigeria is from South Africa.

“As operators of the business, I can attest to you that apple marketers have stopped receiving good supply since 2017. Our major concern is that many of us will soon be pushed out of business, and the users stand to face possible health challenges,” he said.

According to him, they have begun to address the situation at their own level, stressing that they have involved relevant authorities in addressing the situation to save lives and their business.

However, when contacted on the issue, the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) North-West zonal coordinator, Adamu Aminu Ocheje, said the agency was yet to receive the complaint, adding that the agency is ever-willing to act appropriately on such issues if reported to it.