Maritime security: 20 ships, 300 patrol vessels purchased under Buhari – Navy

The Nigeria Navy, on Wednesday listed 20 capital ships, 300 inshore patrol vessels as part of the maritime security equipment purchased under the eight-year reign of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing journalists at Naval headquarters in Abuja, the Chief of Policy and Plans of the maritime force, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, said the President had been invited to review Navy’s fleet before his exit from office on May 29.

He said the review ceremony was scheduled to honour the President for his support to the service.

The event, according to Garba, involves the assemblage of ships and maritime assets at a designated area, and it is done to honour the head of government.

“During the eight-year administration of President Buhari, a total of 20 Capital Ships were procured for the Navy. The ships comprise Offshore Patrol Vessels, Landing Ship Transport, Hydrographic Survey Vessels, Seaward Defence Boats, Helicopters, as well as, over 300 Inshore Patrol Vessels and Assault Crafts.”

“The president also commissioned two locally built ships in 2016 and 2021 and laid the keel for two more, which will be ready by 2024. The Navy deems it appropriate to honour the commander-in-chief for his support of the service.

“The Presidential Fleet Review 2023 is therefore organised in honour of the president in recognition of his generous contribution to the service and the nation at large,” the senior military officer told journalists at the briefing.

Reeling out the activities lined up for the event, he said, “The press briefing kick starts the event. The next event is the ice breaker which is slated for Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm at the swimming pool in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“On Saturday, May 20, 2023, there are three activities namely; maritime discourse at the admiralty conference centre, Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos from 10 am to 2 pm; the beach fair to be hosted by the Naval Officers’ Wives Association at the landmark beach, Victoria Island, Lagos by 12 noon; and the cultural night at the Admiralty Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos from 7pm to 9 pm.

“The highpoint of the event will be on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the NDL from 9 am to 12 noon,” adding that during the event, the President would also inaugurate two ships and a recently acquired Nigerian Navy helicopter.

He disclosed that Brazil, Spain, and Ghana had indicated interest to bring in their ships to participate in the event.