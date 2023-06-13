Meet and Greet: Chef Hilda Baci, Event Planner trade words over breach of contract

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, who shot into the spotlight due to her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking is in…

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, who shot into the spotlight due to her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking is in the news again. However, the Chef has been alleged to have received N3m for a meet and greet. It was alleged that she later lied about it following a backlash.

The news was made known by the event planner, Vybebyanns, who claimed that the chef’s action had an adverse effect on their business. Moreso, the event planner stated that they would seek legal means against the chef due to breach of contract as they posted the picture of their transaction online as evidence.

Speaking further on the incident the event planner via a statement wrote, “Dear Valued Customers, NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF EVENT SCHEDULED FOR THE 24th of JUNE 2023.

“We regret to inform you that the highly anticipated event, scheduled to take place on 24th June 2023, has been cancelled. We extend our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused, you, our esteemed customers. Arrangements for this event were already concluded, as both parties agreed to put out publications for the event after an advanced payment was made to Miss Hilda Bassey. However, Hilda Bassey, suddenly denied publicly having any prior knowledge of the event.

“Her conduct has negatively affected our reputation as a brand, Consequently, we are taking all necessary legal steps, towards ensuring that justice is seen to have been done in this matter. We understand that many of you have been looking forward to this event, and we share in your disappointment. Our team has been working tirelessly to explore all possible alternatives to ensure the event could proceed as planned, but unfortunately, we have been left with no other viable options but to take the steps as enumerated herein.

“We would like to express our gratitude for your continued patronage and understanding. We deeply value our relationship with each and every one of you, please accept our sincere apologies once again, and we hope to have the opportunity to entertain you with another remarkable event this summer. Thank you for your understanding. Signed: Management.”

Moreso, in a post by a Twitter user’s verified account, @TheoAbuAgada, it was gathered that admission to the event cost N25,000. He wrote, “So, Hilda Baci collected 3m for an event from Vybebyanns. Because of backlash and drags from Twitter people over 25k gate fee to see Hilda, she hurriedly put out a statement to deny the event. Now, Ann’s Concept wants to seek redress in court.”

While reacting to the claims via Instagram Live, Hilda Baci said she pulled out of the show after realising that it was built around her. During the Instagram Live, she admitted that she got paid, but said it was for an appearance at a show she felt will have other celebrities and events.

The Chef said that she opted to refund the event planner after realizing that it was an event about her. She also revealed that if she’s having an event to meet her fans, she will make it free and not charge money.

