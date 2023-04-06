Many missing as boat capsizes in Bayelsa

A boat conveying people from Yenagoa to Okpoama in Brass local government area of Bayelsa State capsized on Thursday, leaving many persons missing. The incident…

The incident happened at Okoroma River in Nembe local government area of the state.

The wooden boat was said to be conveying passengers and goods before it sank in the middle of the river.

Daily Trust gathered that some parents who were onboard the ill-fated boat have been searching for their missing children.

Number of casualty is not yet ascertained as rescue mission is ongoing as at the time of filling the report.

The Chairman of Maritime Union Workers in Bayelsa State, Mr Ipigansi Ogoniba, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on phone, said they have already sent rescue team to the scene.

When contacted, the Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, said the incident had not been reported to the police division in Nembe local government.