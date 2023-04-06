BBNaija: I was called ‘mumu’ for crying, following Nini during show – Saga

BBNaija star, Saga, has revealed that he was called a fool ‘mumu’ for crying and following his now fiancée, Nini during the show. Born Adeoluwa…

BBNaija star, Saga, has revealed that he was called a fool ‘mumu’ for crying and following his now fiancée, Nini during the show. Born Adeoluwa Okusaga is an engineer, model, and fitness expert known for participating in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6.

In a recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the reality television star stated that at a point during the show when he wept over his fellow contestant and now wife-to-be, he was mocked by viewers of the show ,especially on social media.

He further explained that he was drawn to Nini Singh because he is naturally an emotional person and did not see their closeness as something strange.

“It’s not like I committed any crime. I followed one woman, as it should be,” Saga said.

Speaking about people’s perception of him due to his closeness with Nini, Saga took responsibility for his behaviour to a certain extent. He admitted that he shed tears in front of the camera when Nini was not around when he could have just cried under the sheets where no one would see him. He believes that is why people tagged him as a “mumu.”

About six days ago, the lovebirds took to their social media accounts to announce their engagement to their friends and fans. While in the BBNaija house, they shared everything together, and slept on the same bed from the third week till their eviction from the show, but denied dating each other.