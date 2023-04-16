Many killed in fresh attack on Kaduna community

Many lives have been reportedly lost in a fresh attack on Runji village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. A statement by…

Many lives have been reportedly lost in a fresh attack on Runji village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits launched the attack on Saturday night, and the military informed the state government of the attack.

The statement added that the preliminary report further informed the government that the attack also left some residents injured and an unspecified number of houses burnt down in the community.

“According to the report, troops had a fierce encounter with the attackers and are still in the general area.

“While waiting for a detailed report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai who received the preliminary report in the early hours of Sunday, has condemned the killings as unacceptable and unjustifiable,” the statement said.

The governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.