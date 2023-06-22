Hold Tinubu accountable, IPC tells media, CSOs

The International Press Centre (IPC) has charged the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) to hold President Bola Ahmed Tinubu accountable on his campaign promises.…

The International Press Centre (IPC) has charged the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) to hold President Bola Ahmed Tinubu accountable on his campaign promises. The IPC Executive Director, Mr Lanre Arongudade, gave the charge on Wednesday in Abuja at the stakeholders’ round table on accountability, incorporating the public presentation of independently compiled campaign promises of Tinubu and the launch of an iOS/web app of media code for election.

The event was to sensitise the media and civil society to their oversight functions as an institution that is given the constitutional responsibility to monitor governance and hold the government accountable to the people.

“During the campaigns, we documented the campaign promises of all the presidential candidates. Normally it is our tradition to publish that of the president so that we can look at these promises in our respective way.

New exchange rate jacks up int’l airfares

201 killed in Plateau in 5 months

“Maybe in the area of health, sports, education, whichever appeals to us we can begin to look at how they are implemented.

“These days we talk about solution-driven journalism but you can’t have solutions when you don’t pick promises, follow them, and ensure that they are actually implemented and also ask questions if there are challenges of implementation or there are changes to that plan,” Arogundade said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...