Man Utd beat Wolves, close on Champions League return

Manchester United edged closer to a return to the Champions League next season with a 2-0 win over Wolves.

Newcastle remain ahead of United on goal difference in third after being held 2-2 in a pulsating game as Sam Allardyce picked up his first point as Leeds manager.

Manchester United have stumbled towards a top-four finish in recent weeks after an exhausting season that will stretch to 62 games.

Erik ten Hag’s men had won just two of their previous eight games from open play in all competitions.

But they shrugged off the absence of Marcus Rashford due to injury for a vital three points.

“We had to bounce back,” said Ten Hag. “We had two big defeats (in their previous two games), individual mistakes, we had no energy and played slow. Today we had to win and we did it.”

Wolves were welcome visitors at Old Trafford as the Premier League’s lowest scorers rarely troubled the under-fire David de Gea.

Scoring goals has also been a problem for the Red Devils of late but Antony squared for Anthony Martial to slam home on 32 minutes.

Alejandro Garnacho then came off the bench to secure the points deep into stoppage time.

Newcastle and Manchester United are now four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with three games to go.