Man United suffer fourth league defeat of the season

Crystal Palace handed Manchester United a fourth league defeat of the season, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Four days after Man Utd had beaten Palace 3-0 in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford the Eagles got their revenge thanks to a wonderful goal from Joachim Anderson.

The centre-back’s goal came in the 25th minute, as a headed clearance fell to him and the Dane volleyed a fierce shot into the top corner.

Man Utd dominated most of the match but could not get the equaliser in the Manchester rain.

Mason Mount, on his first league start for Man Utd in six weeks, almost equalised but could only head over on 70 minutes.

Three minutes later they came even closer as substitute Alejandro Garnacho crossed from the left and the ball brushed the far post after a double Palace deflection.

Then Garnacho saw a shot deflected wide.

Palace held on to give manager Roy Hodgson a third successive win at Old Trafford and climb to ninth with 10 points, a place higher and a point more than Man Utd, who suffered back-to-back home defeats.

