✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Independence Day: ‘Keep Hope Alive,’ Speaker Abbas tells Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, has called on Nigerians to keep their hopes alive saying the country will be great again.…

Tajudeen Abbas
Tajudeen Abbas
    By Balarabe Alkassim

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, has called on Nigerians to keep their hopes alive saying the country will be great again.

He made the call in a statement congratulating Nigerians on the country’s 63rd Independence.

In the statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi on Saturday, he called on all citizens and compatriots to keep hope in the country alive, saying that doomsayers and pessimists would soon be disappointed.

He noted that despite the myriad of challenges facing Nigeria, the country, with its abundant human and natural resources, still has the prospects and potential to reclaim its leadership position in the comity of nations.

Abbas urged the organised labour under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve the plan to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday over issues bothering on welfare.

He said embarking on strike at this time would do the country no good, rather it would only aggravate the situation at hand.

He therefore pleaded with the organized labour to reason with the Federal Government and put the strike on hold by cooperating with the authorities so that all issues could be resolved amicably.

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: