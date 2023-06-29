Man runs 893 feet while on fire, breaks two world records

A French firefighter earned a Guinness World Record for running a distance of 893 feet after being set on fire. Jonathan Vero, 39, donned a…

A French firefighter earned a Guinness World Record for running a distance of 893 feet after being set on fire.

Jonathan Vero, 39, donned a protective suit and was set ablaze on a track in Haubourdin to break the record for the longest distance full body burn run without oxygen.

Vero completed the first 328 feet in a time of 17 seconds, breaking a second record for the fastest full body burn 100-meter sprint without oxygen, UPI.com reports.

Both records were previously held by British man Antony Britton, who ran a distance of 670 feet and finished the first 100 meters in 24.58 seconds.

Vero works as both a firefighter and a professional stuntman. He told GWR he “always had a passion for fire” and has “never stopped playing with it.”

New record: The fastest full body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen – 17 seconds by Jonathan Vero (France) Jonathan also set the record for the farthest distance ran in full body burn during this attempt at 272.25 metres! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J0QJsPNkPf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 29, 2023

