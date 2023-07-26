Man jailed 2 years for stealing palm oil

A customary court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has sentenced a 32-year old man, Shitu Yakubu, to two years in prison for stealing 25 litres of…

A customary court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has sentenced a 32-year old man, Shitu Yakubu, to two years in prison for stealing 25 litres of palm oil and a sewing machine.

Yakubu was charged with criminal trespass, house breaking and theft contrary to the Penal Code.

The prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that the complainant, Dorcas Jonah, reported that on July 15, at Bayan Loco area, Kafanchan, the defendant broke into her house on Ogbomosho Street and stole a sewing machine and 25 litres of palm oil worth.

The defendant pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor prayed the court to try him summarily in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2017.

The Judge, George Gwani, sentenced the defendant to two years in prison or a fine of N50,000 for the third count charge.

Gwani also sentenced him to three months each for the first and second counts or a fine of N15,000 each. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...