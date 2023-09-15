Man jailed 12 months for threatening girlfriend who dumped him

An area court sitting in Kabusa, Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a 31-year-old man, Kefas Usman, to 12 months in prison for intimidating his former girlfriend…

An area court sitting in Kabusa, Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a 31-year-old man, Kefas Usman, to 12 months in prison for intimidating his former girlfriend for quitting their relationship.

The Judge, Malam Abubakar Sadiq, summarily sentenced Usman after he pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

The judge, however, gave him an option of N20,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, S. O. Osho, told the court that the accused threatened to harm his former girlfriend, Eunice Samuel, after she decided to quit their relationship.

Osho explained that in the course of an argument with Eunice, the accused destroyed her cellphone worth N36,000, adding that during police investigation the accused was arrested but escaped custody and was rearrested.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 397, 326 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

