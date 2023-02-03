Man in queue slumps, dies inside Delta bank

An unidentified bank customer has slumped and died after standing in a queue for long hours at a bank in Agbor, Ika South Local Government…

It was learnt that the vicitm had spent many hours waiting to collect his Automated Teller Machine card at the bank.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Delta State, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

He said, “He was not trying to withdraw cash; he came to collect his ATM card.”

The new naira policy is generating long queues, as Nigerians rush to withdraw to beat deadline.

On Sunday, the Central Bank of Nigeria extended the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes by 10 days.

According the extension deadlines, old notes will be in use until February 10.