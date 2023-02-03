Soldier to die by hanging for murder

The Nigerian Army 7 Division General Court Martial has sentenced one of its personnel, Private Musa Saleh, to death by hanging for attempting to kill his fellow soldier in Mafa Town, Borno State.
The court martial also said it established that the soldier attached to 112 Task Force Battalion in Mafa, also killed five innocent people, caused bodily injuries and left others with permanent disability.
The convict, according to the President of the court martial, Brig.-Gen. Richard Pam, had been on trial for offences on a four-count charge bordering on murder, assault and attempted murder, adding that the officer pleaded not guilty to charges.
Brig.-Gen. Pam explained that the pleas made the court to transfer the burden of proof of charges on the prosecution counsel.
He noted that the prosecution counsel, therefore, called 6 witnesses and tendered 11 exhibits to establish the charges while the defence counsel called accused soldier as a witness and tendered one exhibit.
The senior military officer said after careful consideration of the evidence that were tendered to court martial, it declared that there was a clear breach of codified laws and passed its judgement.
“The sentence of this General Court called Martial on you are as follows: Count one, the sentence is death by hanging, Count Two, 24 months’ imprisonment, Count three, 24 months’ imprisonment, Count four, life imprisonment,” he declared.
Speaking to journalists, the Defence Counsel, Habib Kabura Batuncha said, “The matter between the Nigerian Army and Private Musa Saleh has come to an end, and I think we will put our hands in order and do the needful at the right time”.
Daily Trust reports that the judgment, according to the President of the Court Martial, is however, subject to the confirmation by the authority, where the convict has right to appeal within three months.