Soldier to die by hanging for murder

The Nigerian Army 7 Division General Court Martial has sentenced one of its personnel, Private Musa Saleh, to death by hanging for attempting to kill his fellow soldier in Mafa Town, Borno State.

The court martial also said it established that the soldier attached to 112 Task Force Battalion in Mafa, also killed five innocent people, caused bodily injuries and left others with permanent disability.

The convict, according to the President of the court martial, Brig.-Gen. Richard Pam, had been on trial for offences on a four-count charge bordering on murder, assault and attempted murder, adding that the officer pleaded not guilty to charges.

Brig.-Gen. Pam explained that the pleas made the court to transfer the burden of proof of charges on the prosecution counsel.

He noted that the prosecution counsel, therefore, called 6 witnesses and tendered 11 exhibits to establish the charges while the defence counsel called accused soldier as a witness and tendered one exhibit.