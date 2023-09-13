Man electrocuted at UNIZIK while vandalising cable

A man, whose name is yet to be identified has been electrocuted at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State. Daily Trust learnt that the…

A man, whose name is yet to be identified has been electrocuted at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State.

Daily Trust learnt that the incident occurred Monday night around Faculty of Education building, close to the Department of Economics of the university.

It was gathered that the deceased had cut a high tension cable before electricity was suddenly restored by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and killed him instantly.

A source at the university who would not want to be named said, “We came on Tuesday morning and found the body dangling from the electric pole at a transformer station around the new Faculty of Education building.

“Evidence showed he was almost done cutting a high tension cable before electricity was restored by the EEDC and he got electrocuted.

“EEDC officials, policemen and officials of the Safety Department of the University were on the ground as the body was retrieved around 11am on Tuesday.”

This is coming barely a week after a man was discovered killed in a similar circumstance at a transformer in Amawbia, a neighbouring community to Awka town hosting UNIZIK.

When contacted the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mrs Chika Ene, directed our correspondent to “please call the chief security officer of the university. I don’t know anything about that.”

But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, said the university had briefed the command about the incident.

The Head, Corporate Communication of EEDC, Mr Emeka Eze, confirmed the incident when contacted on the phone, saying it was a case of vandalism.

He said men of the Nigeria Police Force from B-Division took the corpse away.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...